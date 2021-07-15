Dr. Kelly Krier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Krier, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelly Krier, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Krier works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates, PC1001 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Surgical Associates, P.C.575 S 70th St Ste 310, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 441-4760
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krier?
Had an unexpected twist in my life journey. Dr. Krier and her staff were extremely knowledgeable, listened and answered our questions/concerns with compassion. A time in my life where uncertainty was not my friend, she provided a clear direction to recovery.
About Dr. Kelly Krier, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013056050
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krier works at
Dr. Krier has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Krier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.