Overview of Dr. Kelly Krohn, MD

Dr. Kelly Krohn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Aloisius Medical Center.



Dr. Krohn works at The CORE Institute in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.