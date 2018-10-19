See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (24)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD

Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital, USMD Hospital at Arlington and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.

Dr. Kunkel works at Kelly R Kunkel, MD, PA in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kunkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kelly R. Kunkel M.d. P.A.
    1830 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 335-5200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital
  • USMD Hospital at Arlington
  • Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Dr Kunkel treated me for suspected implant leak from implants I had placed over 30 years ago. He did a bilateral explant on me and I had opted at the time not to have them replaced. He was kind and listened to me and my concerns. The office staff was great and made the whole process easy and comfortable. I would recommend Dr Kunkel and his team without the least bit of hesitation.
    Beverly Longenbaugh in Fort Worth , TX — Oct 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelly Kunkel, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730144502
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wash Harborview Med Center
    Residency
    • Oreg Health Scis University
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, In
