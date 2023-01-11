Dr. Kelly Loftus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Loftus, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Loftus, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Terry M. Kanefsky MD1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 302, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-5212
St Mary Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 710-5212Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I've been a patient of hers for a few years now, her expertise has my diabetes under control. She is personable, always professional and respectful at all times. She takes her time with her patients and I've never had a long wait to be seen by her. Her staff is also awesome!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144341900
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Loftus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loftus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loftus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loftus has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loftus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loftus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loftus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.