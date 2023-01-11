Overview

Dr. Kelly Loftus, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Loftus works at St. Mary Endocrinology in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.