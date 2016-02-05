Overview of Dr. Kelly Lorenz, MD

Dr. Kelly Lorenz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lorenz works at Ophthalmic Associates in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.