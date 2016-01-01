Dr. Mah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Mah, MD
Dr. Kelly Mah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Doctors Hospital of Manteca1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 824-2202
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Mah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mah speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.