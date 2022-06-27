Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD
Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Austin Cancer Centers - Park
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Austin Cancer Centers - Park900 E 30th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 505-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Mom was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma a couple of weeks ago and we interviewed another surgeon first who wasn’t confident a mastectomy could even be done unless a chemo regimen was done first. Dr Martinez did an ultrasound during Mom’s exam (a wonderful convenience!) and carefully reviewed all data points with us, recommending a mastectomy as long as we rule out that cancer hasn’t spread. Next steps: CT, bone scan & MRI) The Dr is straightforward, honest, compassionate and sharp. Mom still has a few tests needed before a surgery is confirmed but we know we are in great hands with Dr Martinez.
About Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972560274
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Center
- University Tenn Health Scictr
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.