Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD

Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

  1
    Austin Cancer Centers - Park
    900 E 30th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Lipomas
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Lipomas

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 27, 2022
    My Mom was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma a couple of weeks ago and we interviewed another surgeon first who wasn’t confident a mastectomy could even be done unless a chemo regimen was done first. Dr Martinez did an ultrasound during Mom’s exam (a wonderful convenience!) and carefully reviewed all data points with us, recommending a mastectomy as long as we rule out that cancer hasn’t spread. Next steps: CT, bone scan & MRI) The Dr is straightforward, honest, compassionate and sharp. Mom still has a few tests needed before a surgery is confirmed but we know we are in great hands with Dr Martinez.
    Christine — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972560274
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Med Center
    Internship
    • University Tenn Health Scictr
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

