Dr. Kelly May, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly May, MD
Dr. Kelly May, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. May's Office Locations
Atlanta Cancer Care5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1100, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-2364
Atlanta Cancer Care - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 4600, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 205-5292
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. May for almost 6 years , Wouldn't have any other oncologist she is the Best and so are all the Staff members from making appointments to drawing blood etc.. I drive hour and 20 minutes one way just to go to them.. and will continue Thank you to all for your service!!!
About Dr. Kelly May, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
