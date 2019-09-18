Dr. Kelly McCann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly McCann, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly McCann, MD
Dr. Kelly McCann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. McCann works at
Dr. McCann's Office Locations
1
Kelly K McCann, MD1831 Orange Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 574-5800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. McCann?
Dr. McCann and Kylie Campbell saved my health. I was very sick for a long time with a variety of issues that culminated in the collapse of my immune system. They figured out the root of my issues and nursed me back to health. The work we did together required a lot of changes to my lifestyle and diet. I was happy to make these changes because now I feel healthy, capable and strong. They will not just give you a pill to mask your symptoms. They will get to the root of your illness and get you back to a healthy state. Getting better required a lot of personal responsibility on my part. Dr. Mc Cann and Kylie are the best healthcare providers and partners I have ever had.
About Dr. Kelly McCann, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336155381
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Good Samaritan Regl Med Ctr/Phoenix Chldns Hosp
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Integrative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCann works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.