Overview of Dr. Kelly McGuire, DO

Dr. Kelly McGuire, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. McGuire works at Northeastern Surgical Specialists P C. in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.