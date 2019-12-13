Overview of Dr. Kelly McInnis, MD

Dr. Kelly McInnis, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. McInnis works at Daniel J. Townsend MD PC in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.