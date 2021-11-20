Dr. Kelly McKerahan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKerahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly McKerahan, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly McKerahan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. McKerahan works at
Locations
Office25095 Jefferson Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really appreciate the extra time he took during my annual checkup. It was not rushed. Wa very thorough and gave me plenty of time to ask questions and discuss options for health issues.
About Dr. Kelly McKerahan, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184705790
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. McKerahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKerahan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McKerahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McKerahan works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. McKerahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKerahan.
