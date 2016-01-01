Overview of Dr. Kelly McLain, MD

Dr. Kelly McLain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McLain works at Department of Pediatrics in Marietta, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.