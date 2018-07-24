Overview of Dr. Kelly Means, MD

Dr. Kelly Means, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Means works at Osu Center for Health Sciences in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.