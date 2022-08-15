Overview of Dr. Kelly Miller, MD

Dr. Kelly Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at The Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.