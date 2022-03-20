See All Oncologists in Kettering, OH
Dr. Kelly Miller, MD

Medical Oncology
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelly Miller, MD

Dr. Kelly Miller, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kettering, OH. 

Dr. Miller works at Dayton Physicians Network in Kettering, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering
    3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622
  2. 2
    Centerville
    2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 150, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelly Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245596626
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

