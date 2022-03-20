Dr. Kelly Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Miller, MD
Dr. Kelly Miller, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kettering, OH.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
2
Centerville2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 150, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful to have beeen referred to Dr. Miller. She has been my oncologist through breast cancer for the past year. She has always been professional, understanding, and patient. She has guided me through multiple side effects and other ailments. I can not express how lucky I feel to have found her. She and her team at Miami Valley South have been amazing.
About Dr. Kelly Miller, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1245596626
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
