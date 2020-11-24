Dr. Kelly Milton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Milton, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Milton, MD
Dr. Kelly Milton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Milton works at
Dr. Milton's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Estrella Medical Center9201 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 327-4000
-
2
Neurology Center of Arizona6677 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 843-3811
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milton?
Saw Dr. Milton in the hospital. She spent much more time at the bedside than other providers
About Dr. Kelly Milton, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1770882458
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
- Queens Hospital Center
- Amherst College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milton works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Milton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.