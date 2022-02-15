See All Oncologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Oncology
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Molpus, MD

Dr. Kelly Molpus, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Molpus works at Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Molpus' Office Locations

    Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope
    303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 425-4034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kelly Molpus, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699877506
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Molpus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molpus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molpus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molpus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molpus works at Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Molpus’s profile.

    Dr. Molpus has seen patients for Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molpus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Molpus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molpus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molpus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molpus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

