Overview of Dr. Kelly Molpus, MD

Dr. Kelly Molpus, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Molpus works at Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.