Dr. Kelly Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Moore, MD
Dr. Kelly Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from The Ohio State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn4500 E 9th Ave Ste 470, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 385-0966
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn - West Highlands4650 W 38th Ave Ste 215, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 385-0968
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She was very knowledgeable and kept me calm throughout a very hard visit.
About Dr. Kelly Moore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366430241
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- The Ohio State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Nausea and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.