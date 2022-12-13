Dr. Kelly Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Premier Orthopaedics780 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 873-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I did extensive research on surgeons for my shoulder replacement. Dr. Murray was the clear standout in a very talented pool of physicians. Her background education, her level of experience and her patient ratings all indicated that she was the optimal choice for me. I could not be happier with the outcome. Besides being an outstanding surgeon, she’s a super nice person. Her bedside manner is patient, kind and patient centered.
About Dr. Kelly Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134377575
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Northwestern University Med Ctr
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
