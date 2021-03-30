Overview

Dr. Kelly Nelson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty Lake, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at MultiCare Rockwood Liberty Lake Clinic in Liberty Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.