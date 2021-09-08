Dr. Kelly Nix, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Nix, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kelly Nix, DPM
Dr. Kelly Nix, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Nix works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nix's Office Locations
-
1
Silicon Valley Podiatry Group2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 509, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 358-2666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nix?
Dr. Nix was always very helpful in treating my daughter's sports-related injuries to her foot or ankle. She explained the injury and the reasoning behind the treatment. Very thorough, professional, and a good listener. Great with kids. Effectively treated my kids and myself for different types of foot/ankle injuries.
About Dr. Kelly Nix, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134229735
Education & Certifications
- California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California
- University Of California Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nix has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nix accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nix works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nix. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.