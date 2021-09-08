Overview of Dr. Kelly Nix, DPM

Dr. Kelly Nix, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College Of Podiatric Medicine San Francisco, California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Nix works at Silicon Valley Podiatry Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.