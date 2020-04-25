Dr. Kelly O'Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly O'Callahan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
N E Gastroenterology Assocs328 Shrewsbury St Ste 350, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 831-0708
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly O'Callahan performed a colonoscopy on me. Although I slept through most of the procedure she was awesome. I definitely felt like I was in great hands.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. O'Callahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Callahan has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.