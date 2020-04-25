Overview

Dr. Kelly O'Callahan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. O'Callahan works at N E Gastroenterology Assocs in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.