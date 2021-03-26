Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oggero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD
Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Dr. Oggero works at
Dr. Oggero's Office Locations
Surgical Associates Kingsport444 Clinchfield St Ste 2900, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-6101
Lonesome Pine Pediatrics1980 Holton Ave E Ste 203, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 Directions (276) 523-8865
WMA General Surgery at Kingsport111 W Stone Dr Ste 310, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 408-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Would recommend 100% Five stars without a doubt!
About Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Msh Affil Hosps
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oggero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oggero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oggero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oggero has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oggero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oggero speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oggero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oggero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oggero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oggero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.