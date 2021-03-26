See All General Surgeons in Kingsport, TN
Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Kingsport, TN
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD

Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.

Dr. Oggero works at Surgical Associates Kingsport in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Big Stone Gap, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oggero's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates Kingsport
    444 Clinchfield St Ste 2900, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 245-6101
    Lonesome Pine Pediatrics
    1980 Holton Ave E Ste 203, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 523-8865
    WMA General Surgery at Kingsport
    111 W Stone Dr Ste 310, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 408-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holston Valley Medical Center
  • Lonesome Pine Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Would recommend 100% Five stars without a doubt!
    Earlene Voorhees — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417990730
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Msh Affil Hosps
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Oggero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oggero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oggero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oggero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oggero has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oggero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oggero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oggero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oggero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oggero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

