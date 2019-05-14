Overview of Dr. Kelly Oliveros, DPM

Dr. Kelly Oliveros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Oliveros works at Family Foot Care of Livingston (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.