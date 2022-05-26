Overview of Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD

Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New Mexico College of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. O'Neill works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.