Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD

Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of New Mexico College of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. O'Neill works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Neill's Office Locations

  1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office
    563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 858-6500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2
    Apex Eye - Mason Office
    6394 Thornberry Ct Ste 810, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 770-4020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Presbyopia
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Presbyopia
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2022
    The results of my cataract surgery are great! Dr. O’Neill knew just what to do. I haven’t seen this well since I was a kid.
    Tom — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821067364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornea & Anterior Eye Disease, Lions Eye Institute, Louisville, KY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tulane Medical Center, New Orleans, LA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico College of Medicine, Albuquerque, NM
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Creighton University, Omaha, Ne
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

