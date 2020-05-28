Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Park, MD is a Dermatologist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Park works at
Lakeside Dermatology1240 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-5575
Lakeside Dermatology1425 N Hunt Club Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 367-5575
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Normally I see the other Dr in her office, but I had a horribly painful and itchy keloid scar at my old port site that was spreading. Dr. Park agreed to squeeze me in the next morning. She did an injection on the spot and I went back for 2 more with her specifically over the next few mos. The scar no longer is 3D, itchy, or painful. She is very sweet, has a great sense of humor, and is punctual. Dr. Park also understood the potential for skin complications with my EDS. I would recommend her.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.