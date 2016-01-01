Dr. Kelly Paulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Paulk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kelly Paulk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Paulk's Office Locations
Womens Laser Institute,the200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 702, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 443-9500
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 468-8600
Gulf States Ltac of Lafourche141 Twin Oaks Dr, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 537-6841
Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital4608 Highway 1, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 537-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1083034557
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
