See All Family Doctors in Lancaster, PA
Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, PA. 

Dr. Phillips works at MDVIP - Lancaster, Pennsylvania in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Lancaster, Pennsylvania
    2113 Manor Ridge Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 670-4740

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?

Feb 01, 2023
I just completed a full evaluation with Kelly Phillips. It was an exceptional experience. The staff is professional and helpful. Dr. Phillips explained every lab entry as well as each part of the physical exam. I was not shuffled around. Dr. Phillips looked at me, not her computer screen. I feel like I am in very good hands with her and the practice.
— Feb 01, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Phillips to family and friends

Dr. Phillips' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Phillips

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD.

About Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1508350695
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kelly Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phillips works at MDVIP - Lancaster, Pennsylvania in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Phillips’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.