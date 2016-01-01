Dr. Kelly Phillips, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Phillips, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kelly Phillips, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Worthington, MN.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Friendly Dental1316 McMillan St # 1, Worthington, MN 56187 Directions (507) 229-4008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
About Dr. Kelly Phillips, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1922167410
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phillips using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.