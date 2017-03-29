Overview of Dr. Kelly Portnoff, MD

Dr. Kelly Portnoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.



Dr. Portnoff works at Portland Clinic in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.