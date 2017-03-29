Dr. Kelly Portnoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Portnoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Portnoff, MD
Dr. Kelly Portnoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.
Dr. Portnoff's Office Locations
Portland Clinic800 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 221-0161
Portland Clinic Northeast Branch5005 NE SANDY BLVD, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 233-6940
Kaiser Permanente The Portland Clinic Beaverton15950 Sw Millikan Way, Beaverton, OR 97003 Directions (503) 646-0161
The Portland Clinic6640 SW Redwood Ln Ste 100, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 620-7358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Portnoff can be difficult to schedule, but is worth the wait. She puts a lot of effort into diagnosis and has helped me get a very complex diagnosis under control and really turned my life around. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Kelly Portnoff, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portnoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portnoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portnoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoff.
