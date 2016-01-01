Dr. Raff-Anunciato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Raff-Anunciato, DO
Overview of Dr. Kelly Raff-Anunciato, DO
Dr. Kelly Raff-Anunciato, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Raff-Anunciato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raff-Anunciato's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Tampa Palms14710 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 738-6691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raff-Anunciato?
About Dr. Kelly Raff-Anunciato, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760465926
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raff-Anunciato accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raff-Anunciato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raff-Anunciato works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Raff-Anunciato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raff-Anunciato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raff-Anunciato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raff-Anunciato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.