Overview

Dr. Kelly Rebkovich, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dublin, VA. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine - Virginia Campus and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital and Clinch Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Rebkovich works at LewisGale Physicians - Family Medicine in Dublin, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.