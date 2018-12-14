Dr. Kelly Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Rodgers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Rodgers, MD
Dr. Kelly Rodgers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers' Office Locations
Sweetgrass Pediatrics2713 DANTZLER DR, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 548-8649Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sweetgrass Pediatrics748 ORANGEBURG RD, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Care Bluffton401 N Live Oak Dr Ste C, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 487-0690
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly Rodgers is absolutely AMAZING! I have been using her with my 2 girls since my oldest was born at 27 weeks! She is so sweet and caring. I've NEVER had an issue with her. We love her and will continue to use her!
About Dr. Kelly Rodgers, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1386639169
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Children's Hospital - Little Rock AR
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.