Dr. Kelly Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Roy, MD
Dr. Kelly Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Arizona Gynecology Consultants3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Kelly H Roy, MD, PC10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
McDowell Rd1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Arizona Gynecology Consultants702 E Bell Rd Ste 119, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 358-8588Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Magellan Health Services
- Mayo Clinic
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely adore Dr Roy and all of her colleagues! I went in for an ultrasound and consultation with her last week. When she saw how pale, weak, and bad my bp and blood sugar was, she insisted I go to the hospital. She reassured me that I was under her care and that this was the best course of action. I was in the hospital for 3 days where I was treated with the utmost care, kindness, and professionalism by Dr. Roy, her Residents, and other colleagues. Prior to this experience, I had never even met Dr Roy. I’m so incredibly grateful to her, Tessa Riley, DNP, the techs, Residents, and the other doctors who worked together to ensure I survived this scary incident. As someone with chronic health conditions starting in my early 20’s, I’ve dealt with enough doctors in the last 27 years to know when I’ve found one of the greats. They don’t get better than Dr. Roy or the providers in her practice. I feel incredibly blessed to have her as my doctor!
About Dr. Kelly Roy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1891787693
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
