Dr. Kelly Roy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelly Roy, MD

Dr. Kelly Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Banner Good Samaritan Med Center

Dr. Roy works at Arizona Gynecology Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Roy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    3410 N 4th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Kelly H Roy, MD, PC
    10555 N Tatum Blvd Ste A101, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    McDowell Rd
    1008 E McDowell Rd Ste A, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  5. 5
    Arizona Gynecology Consultants
    702 E Bell Rd Ste 119, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 358-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Assisted Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Sterilization Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Self Pay
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 05, 2022
    I absolutely adore Dr Roy and all of her colleagues! I went in for an ultrasound and consultation with her last week. When she saw how pale, weak, and bad my bp and blood sugar was, she insisted I go to the hospital. She reassured me that I was under her care and that this was the best course of action. I was in the hospital for 3 days where I was treated with the utmost care, kindness, and professionalism by Dr. Roy, her Residents, and other colleagues. Prior to this experience, I had never even met Dr Roy. I’m so incredibly grateful to her, Tessa Riley, DNP, the techs, Residents, and the other doctors who worked together to ensure I survived this scary incident. As someone with chronic health conditions starting in my early 20’s, I’ve dealt with enough doctors in the last 27 years to know when I’ve found one of the greats. They don’t get better than Dr. Roy or the providers in her practice. I feel incredibly blessed to have her as my doctor!
    About Dr. Kelly Roy, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891787693
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
    Residency

    Dr. Kelly Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

