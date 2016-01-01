Overview

Dr. Kelly Schiers, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Schiers works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.