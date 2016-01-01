Dr. Schiers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Schiers, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly Schiers, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Schiers works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiers?
About Dr. Kelly Schiers, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1528268521
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
- UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiers works at
Dr. Schiers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.