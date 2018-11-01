Overview of Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD

Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Schmidt works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.