Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD
Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Kalispell Office200 Commons Way Ste B, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5170
-
2
Perry K. Birky MD PC202 Conway Dr Ste 100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 758-7490
-
3
Maryland Pkwy3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 765, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 948-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmidt operated and treated me in Las Vegas. She is highly skilled and very capable doctor. I will truly miss her, but I believe she is going on to better things.
About Dr. Kelly Schmidt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811199235
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Davidson Co Tb Hosp
- Neurosurgery
