Overview of Dr. Kelly Scrantz, MD

Dr. Kelly Scrantz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Scrantz works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.