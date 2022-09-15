Dr. Kelly Scrantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scrantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Scrantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Scrantz, MD
Dr. Kelly Scrantz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Scrantz works at
Dr. Scrantz's Office Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scrantz and his staff are extremely knowledgeable, personable, kind and efficient! It’s been a very positive experience throughout the entire process !
About Dr. Kelly Scrantz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760447882
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery
- University of Tennessee Medical Center Department of Surgery
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scrantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scrantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scrantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Scrantz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scrantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Scrantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scrantz.
