Dr. Shine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Shine, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Shine, MD
Dr. Kelly Shine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Shine works at
Dr. Shine's Office Locations
CCHC General and Specialty Surgery105 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Most compassionate intelligent on staff surgeon at Cape Cod Hospital.
About Dr. Kelly Shine, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477522472
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Health Scis Center
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shine speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shine.
