Overview of Dr. Kelly Smith, DPM

Dr. Kelly Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Parker M Gennett Dpm in Binghamton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.