Overview

Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at University Pediatrics Association in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.