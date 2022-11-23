Overview of Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD

Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Sullivan Integrated Aesthetic in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.