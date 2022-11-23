Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD
Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
Surgery Center of Annapolis130 Admiral Cochrane Dr Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan did my breast augmentation last year and I was extremely pleased with the whole process! From the consultation, pre-op, day of surgery and follow-ups, Dr. Sullivan and her staff were amazing in their professionalism, answering all my questions and their sincere concern of my overall well-being. I definitely recommend her practice to anyone considering plastic surgery!
About Dr. Kelly Sullivan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831105329
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.