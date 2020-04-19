Dr. Tepedino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Tepedino, MD
Dr. Kelly Tepedino, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
North Florida Dermatology LLC1722 SW Newland Way, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 344-6102
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tepidino exceeded my expectations. I actually enjoyed my appointment and I’m very happy with my results.
About Dr. Kelly Tepedino, MD
- English
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Tepedino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tepedino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tepedino has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tepedino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tepedino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tepedino.
