Dr. Kelly Thibert, DO
Overview
Dr. Kelly Thibert, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Thibert works at
Locations
Manatee Physician Alliance Primary Care - Manatee Avenue East1720 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 216-2878Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
100% best doctor I’ve been to in years! She actually listens and cares! Follows up and through on what she does and says! Office staff was also amazing, friendly and helpful. Very happy with this office but especially Dr Thibert!
About Dr. Kelly Thibert, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255864906
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Thibert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thibert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thibert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thibert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thibert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thibert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thibert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.