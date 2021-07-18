Dr. Kelly Van Fossen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Fossen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Van Fossen, DO
Overview of Dr. Kelly Van Fossen, DO
Dr. Kelly Van Fossen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Van Fossen works at
Dr. Van Fossen's Office Locations
-
1
CFV Ferncreek General Surgery4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 601, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 485-3880
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Fossen?
I highly recommend Dr. Van Fossen- she thoroughly explained my diagnosis, why I needed surgery, the surgical procedure, answered any questions that I had, and certainly put my mind at ease after the surgery. I remember waking up from surgery and she was there- I was appreciative and thankful. I know I was in safe and capable hands. I would certainly recommend this surgeon to anyone. I am very grateful.
About Dr. Kelly Van Fossen, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396957429
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Fossen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Fossen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Fossen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Fossen works at
Dr. Van Fossen has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Fossen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Fossen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Fossen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Fossen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Fossen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.