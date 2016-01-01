See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Kelly Vitale, MD

Internal Medicine
5 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelly Vitale, MD

Dr. Kelly Vitale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University.

Dr. Vitale works at PLAC in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vitale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Medical Center
    1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-8000
  2. 2
    801 Albany St Fl G, Boston, MA 02119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-6428
  3. 3
    Boston University Medical Center
    830 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-6428

About Dr. Kelly Vitale, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 5 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1205331162
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Drexel University
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vitale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitale.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

