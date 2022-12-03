Dr. Kelly Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Waters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Waters, MD
Dr. Kelly Waters, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Waters' Office Locations
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 391-3759
SHMG Sleep Medicine - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 391-3052
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Water. I was very impressed with the time she spent with me and the thoroughness of her explanations.
About Dr. Kelly Waters, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
