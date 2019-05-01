Overview of Dr. Kelly Weselman, MD

Dr. Kelly Weselman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Weselman works at WellStar Medical Group Rheumatology in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.