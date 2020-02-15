Overview

Dr. Kelly Wilkinson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkinson works at Primary Health Medical Group - State Street in Boise, ID with other offices in Kuna, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.