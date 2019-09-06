Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Williams, MD
Dr. Kelly Williams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
1
PIH Health Physicians12462 Putnam St Ste 303, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5440
2
South Bay Medical Center Snfdp514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (818) 989-6629
3
Reinhold Ullrich MD Inc4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 600, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 316-4373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Williams is awesome. She had detected some anomalies and escalated additional tests. She eventually performed the surgery I needed with the highest level of care and professionalism.
About Dr. Kelly Williams, MD
Obstetrics & Gynecology
11 years of experience
English
- 1275795874
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
